Jessie J & Jenna Dewan Slam Media Who Put Them in a Contest of Who’s ‘Prettier’

Jessie J and Jenna Dewan are done with the look-alike comparisons. The women—both of whom have a dating history with Channing Tatum (Dewan is his ex-wife, while Jessie J is his current girlfriend)—took to their social media on Friday to slam media outlets to compare their looks and pit them against each other in contests of who’s “prettier.”

Jessie J was the first to speak out when she posted a multi-slide Instagram, slamming for pitting her against Dewan simply because they’ve dated the same man. “I rarely, but sometimes see that my name is involved in stories online that I do not agree to,” she wrote. “I often ignore them at 99% of the time it is something that doesn’t serve any positivity to speak on. However there is a story I have seen be written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being directly compared to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier. I am here to talk about the headline and the way the story has been written, I have continuously tried to find something positive from this article … I am yet to.”

The singer went on to call out the sexist nature of the articles comparing her looks to Dewan, explaining that the comparisons to backwards to her mission of uplifting and supporting women. “Who feels good from this story? I know I don’t … Is picking who is prettier and then continuing to say why a good activity for women to participate in? No … I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It’s not something I stand for, at all.” she wrote. “I spent so much of my childhood trying to be comfortable in my skin just like so many other little girls … I am a woman that supports ALL Women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare who they think is prettier.”

She added, “Be sensitive with your words. Be kind with your words. You have no idea what they can do to someone,” she wrote in closing.”

Soon after Jessie J’s Instagram, Dewan took to her own social media to support her ex-husband’s new girlfriend. In a tweet, Dewan praised Jessie J for her words and encouraged fans to end the “negativity” and lift each other up. “Amen Jessie! Yes!!!!” she wrote. “Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let’s live in a world where we support each other and lift each other up. Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect.”

There’s zero bad blood between these ladies, so media, stop before this becomes another Brad-Pitt-Jennifer-Aniston-Angelina-Jolie fiasco.