Jessie J Feels ‘Not So Fun’ After Learning Channing Tatum Is Already Back On Dating Apps

Well, that was fast. News of their split arrived only recently, but already, Jessie J and Channing Tatum’s breakup reactions are taking very different turns. While Jessie J is naturally grieving the end of their relationship—Channing is reportedly already dipping his toes back into the dating pool on an app called Raya. And obviously, news of the latter is weighing heavy on Jessie.

When we learned that Channing, 39, and Jessie, 31, broke up last week, it seemed that the reason had nothing to do with a personality clash or anything else too harsh. According to sources at PEOPLE, “There wasn’t any drama” and “They just decided to part ways and are still good friends.” Instead, their split really only had to do with “different priorities and focuses that don’t really align.” Given that Channing has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, from his former marriage to Jenna Dewan, we’re able to make sense of what these “priorities” were. But what about Jessie? While she cited issues of distance (she’s based in the U.K. after all), that isn’t always a dealbreaker when you’re really committed.

Well, now the “Bang Bang” singer is hinting at the fact that she’s just starting to deal with the reality of her split. She took to her Instagram Stories recently to reveal that her “delayed emotions are….well….not so fun.” Her cryptic comment arrived only moments after news broke that Channing was already on a dating app. The app, called Raya, is a membership-based service that Channing picked up on based off of the recommendation of “a friend.” Isn’t that what everyone on dating apps say?

“He’s been on Raya for a few weeks,” revealed an E! News source. “He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it.” With the insider adding, “He wants to have fun again and he doesn’t care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street. A friend suggested Raya and he felt like he had nothing to lose by joining.”

Well, let’s hope his “friend” didn’t suggest his cheesy bio that reads: “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry,” next to a shrug emoji. Um. Ok. Something makes us think Jessie’s “delayed emotions” could even be those of confused and embarassment, rather than heartbreak after all.