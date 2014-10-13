Jessie J (Kind Of) Defends Ariana Grande’s Diva Reputation

While rumors abound that Ariana Grande’s not, um, the easiest artist to work with, she’s got at least one person on her side—her “Bang Bang” collaborator Jessie J.

Talking to Us Weekly last week at the William Rast debut at Lord & Taylor in New York City, Jessie explained that it’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the pint-sized pop star. “I always say, judge a person when you meet them,” she said when asked about Grande’s notorious ‘tude. “I’ve met Ariana, and there’s a very thin line between ‘diva’ and ‘survival.'”

She went on to explain that Ariana isn’t the only one to deal with diva rumors. “I’ve had that,” she admitted. “I’ve had the diva stuff, and it’s when people can’t cope with how passionate you are, and how much you care.”

Diva or not, she’s at least got the support of her peers. “She’s super talented, she’s very young, and she’s very sure of what she wants,” Jessie added. “I think she’s wonderful. She’s great.”