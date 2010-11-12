Jessica Szohr: Our Weekend Shopping Inspiration

Jessica Szohr Photos. Michael Loccisano, Getty Images | Michael Loccisano, Getty Images | Bryan Bedder,Getty Images | Marcel Thomas, FilmMagic

Jessica Szohr was discovered at an LA party, got a guest spot on Gossip Girl, was too hot for a four episode arc and ended up with the full time job of embodying Brooklyn girl Vanessa Abrams. This flash of a teen dream career trajectory means anyone obsessed with GG thinks of Szohr as a boho, layered, anything tribal or exotic goes kind of a girl.

The reality? She tends to go sans braids with more minimal loads of black, for a key pieces driven look that’s definitely more Manhattan than Dan Humphrey’s grew-up-on-a-commune gf. Get Szohr’s real life look below. xoxo



1. Black jumpsuit, $125, at Topshop

2. M.A.C black liquid liner, $16.50, at Nordstrom

3. Smythe blazer, $262.50, at The Outnet

4. Gold bangle set, $4.80, at Forever 21

5. Urban Expressions snake bag, $38, at eBags

6. Rag & Bone flannel shorts, $230, at Net-a-Porter

7. Randall leopard booties, $499, at Piperlime

8. Jason Wu dot pattern blouse, $595, at Net-a-Porter

9. Cooperative Leather brown double wrap belt, $28, at Urban Outfitters

10. Jeffrey Campbell bootcamp boot, $174.95, at Solestruck