Jessica Stroup Dazzles in Marchesa

Looks like the girls from 90210 must have taken their summer break to do a major overhaul with a stylist. Forget the fact that they are no match for Brenda Walsh and Kelly Taylor, but Jessica Stroup and Shenae Grimes have both been hitting the town in some infinitely cuter, and far more sophisticated, looks.

Case in point; Jessica Stroup at last night’s premiere of Extract. The budding starlet was in a little Notte by Marchesa number, and may we just say she looked dazzling. It wasn’t just the glittering gold bouncing off of her minidress; we were kind of crushing on Jessica’s newly shorn bob too, not to mention her date, 90210 co-star Dusty Milligan. Jessica, you’ve finally landed on the “Fashionista to Watch” list. Congrats!