Jessica Stam Stars in Nina Ricci Ads for Spring!

The face of Nina Riccis Spring/Summer 2010 campaign is none other than the gorgeous Jessica Stam. As the face of the new campaign, Stam joins the ranks of previous Nina Ricci models like Natalia Vodianova (Spring 2009) and Natasha Poly (Fall 2008). This marks the first ad campaign for the label since they lost their artistic director, Olivier Theyskens, back in March 2009. Peter Copping is succeeding Theyskens as Ricci’s new creative director. Copping is known most for his work as deputy to Marc Jacobs at Louis Vuitton. Coincidentally, Marc Jacobs well known Stam bag was named as a tribute to the Canadian-born supermodel.

Stam has also starred in campaigns for Dior, Lanvin, and Escada. She was the face of Bulgari in 2009, and now she can proudly add Nina Ricci to her resume.

The photographer for the Spring campaign is Sebastian Kim, who is also the eye behind Calvin Kleins Spring 2010 campaign. This is not the first time that Stam has collaborated with either Kim or Nina Ricci. She was the face of the lines Ricci Ricci fragrance for Summer 2009 (below), which Kim also photographed. Stams comfort with the photographer is evident in the stunning photographs pictured above.

Stam for Nina Ricci “Ricci Ricci” fragrance:





