Jessica Stam On Snowboarding: 4 Tips From The Canadian Model

Thursday night in New York City, Burton Snowboards turned the Milk Studios’ Penthouse into a stylish winter wonderland to celebrate the launch of Burton’s new women’s lifestyle website, burtongirls.com.
With Burton Founder & CEO Jake Burton, President Donna Carpenter, Burtongirls.com contributors Joy Bryant, Farryn Weiner and Burton pro snowboarders Hannah Teter, Kelly Clark, Gabi Viteri and Linn Haug all in tow, guests were treated to previews of the pro snowboarder collections as well as seasonal drinks and noshes including mugs of hot cider and hot chocolates (the latter being decorated with adorable mini gingerbread houses hanging on the rim).
Burtongirls.com contributor Jasmine Solano provided the soundtrack to the night’s festivities, as StyleCaster favorites like Chelsea Leyland, Brandee Brown and Sasha Owen Longfellow partied it up on the dancefloor.
Model and snowboarding enthusiast Jessica Stam was also on hand to help celebrate the launch of the new website, decked out in a classically chic Marc Jacobs ensemble. We caught up with Jessica to get a few quick tips on how to look smart (and stylish) when hitting the slopes this winter:
- Dress warmly for a full day out on the slopes: A cozy warm jacket and thermals are outfit essentials for Jessica when she’s out on a day-long snowboarding run.
- Take it easy on the makeup: When blazing trails on her board, Jessica goes “au naturale” when it comes to makeup, but always makes sure to pack a chapstick (Jess prefers Aquaphor) and some sunblock to protect herself from the outdoor elements.
- If you’re a snowboarding newbie, be prepared to fall…a lot: Jessica suggests to put a lot of padding on your butt as well as learning how to fall — practice makes perfect, right?
- Don’t leave the house without bringing your board: Nothing worse than showing up on the slopes sans snowboard in tow! Hopefully, you’ll be making tracks on a Burton Fish board, which is Jessica’s favorite snowboard model from the brand.