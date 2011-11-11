Jessica Stam On Snowboarding: 4 Tips From The Canadian Model

Thursday night in New York City, Burton Snowboards turned the Milk Studios’ Penthouse into a stylish winter wonderland to celebrate the launch of Burton’s new women’s lifestyle website, burtongirls.com.

With Burton Founder & CEO Jake Burton, President Donna Carpenter, Burtongirls.com contributors Joy Bryant, Farryn Weiner and Burton pro snowboarders Hannah Teter, Kelly Clark, Gabi Viteri and Linn Haug all in tow, guests were treated to previews of the pro snowboarder collections as well as seasonal drinks and noshes including mugs of hot cider and hot chocolates (the latter being decorated with adorable mini gingerbread houses hanging on the rim).

Burtongirls.com contributor Jasmine Solano provided the soundtrack to the night’s festivities, as StyleCaster favorites like Chelsea Leyland, Brandee Brown and Sasha Owen Longfellow partied it up on the dancefloor.

Model and snowboarding enthusiast Jessica Stam was also on hand to help celebrate the launch of the new website, decked out in a classically chic Marc Jacobs ensemble. We caught up with Jessica to get a few quick tips on how to look smart (and stylish) when hitting the slopes this winter: