Jessica Stam Loves Slayer, Nirvana and Alaïa In RUSSH

It’s no secret that Canadian model Jessica Stam is one of the coolest girls around, and has been since she started modeling in the early 2000sI mean, it’s not every day that Marc Jacobs names an iconic handbag after someone. For RUSSH Magazine’s April music issue, Stevie Dance styles Stam perfectly as the downtown darling that she is, mixing closet staples like creepers, studded denim and vintage t-shirts with statement pieces from Alaa, Vera Wang and Proenza Schouler. Though it’s a little hard to imagine the doll-faced beauty holding her own in the pit at a Slayer show, I’m digging this Will Davidson-shot editorialespecially the cover. Click through to see all of the photos, and tell us which side of Stam you prefer seeing: refined glamour or rock and roll.