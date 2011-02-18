StyleCaster
Jessica Stam: At Home With Vogue

Jessica Stam: At Home With Vogue

Kerry Pieri
Jessica Stam: At Home With Vogue
I feel like it’s almost creepy how much I love seeing other people’s apartments. Model Jessica Stam has let people into her apartment before, but she’s had a bit of a remodel and who better to show it off to than Vogue? And I couldn’t be more psyched about it.

As a little plug perhaps, she has a copy of Grace Coddingtons Thirty Years of Fashion at Vogue on her chic art deco coffee table. Stam tells the magazine, My apartment will never be done.” Perhaps, that’s why she went from green to purple? Those sick Moroccan doors haven’t gone anywhere though. Click for the pics, plus a before image that originally was in Elle Decor.

All photos: Vogue

Before!

