Jessica Stam to Design for Rachel Roy!

As the market for celebrities-turned-designers becomes saturated, a new slew of beautiful people have decided it’s their turn to venture into the fashion game. Jessica Stam joins Kate Moss and Coco Rocha as models-cum-designers with her new collaboration with Rachel Roy.

Stam will be creating a capsule collection for the Rachel Roy diffusion line, Rachel Rachel Roy. The Canadian beauty will be designing three pieces in total: a cardigan, a pair of jeans, and a handbag.

The model who inspired the Marc Jacobs Stam Bag, explained her natural draw to design, saying “fashion is something I grew up surrounded by, so now that I’m putting pen to paper, the ideas are flying out.”

The Rachel Rachel Roy capsule collection is relying on social media to promote the launch of the collection. Updates and behind-the-scenes footage will be available through Facebook and Twitter, documenting the design process. As a prolific tweeter, Stam will also do her part to get the word out. She has already begun tweeting about the collaboration, posting “Just finished my first design meeting with @Rachel_Roy. I’m doing a capsule collection with her for Macy’s. So much fun sketching designs!”

The collection will be exclusively available at Macy’s this October. Until then, check out Jessica Stam‘s and Rachel Roy’s Twitter pages for constant updates on the line.

