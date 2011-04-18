Jessica Simpson’s Gown, Rumi Partied With Alexa at Coachella

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Kanon Vodka had a party with all the cool kids at Coachella. Check out some pics with Rumi and Alexa. (Kanon Vodka)

Coach is selling vintage remakes on Net-a-Porter just in time for the 70s trend (WWD)

See Coco Rocha look really pretty in fashion forward GIFs. (Refinery 29)

Breaking: Jessica Simpson wants to show off her neck in her wedding dress. “I like my collar bone. I have a long neck, so I like to show off my dcolletage. (People)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @LaurenConrad Get ready for me to be the guest editor of @allure_magazines Facebook page starting later today! http://on.fb.me/ftNo58 Fun!

RT @NYMag 21 Years: the average number of years residents remain in Long Island 21 years too long. JK sorry, LIers.

RT @rzrachelzoe I’m beyond excited to see the 1st print campaign for my collection! Dream come true!! xoRZ http://post.ly/1uoxf Very chic!

RT @ProjectRunway Application deadline for #projectrunway S9 has been extended to APRIL 20!… Get moving designer bunnies!