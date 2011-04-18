StyleCaster
Jessica Simpson’s Gown, Rumi Partied With Alexa at Coachella

Kerry Pieri
by

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

122886 1303149124 Jessica Simpsons Gown, Rumi Partied With Alexa at Coachella

Kanon Vodka had a party with all the cool kids at Coachella. Check out some pics with Rumi and Alexa. (Kanon Vodka)

122885 1303149120 Jessica Simpsons Gown, Rumi Partied With Alexa at Coachella

Coach is selling vintage remakes on Net-a-Porter just in time for the 70s trend (WWD)

122887 1303149418 Jessica Simpsons Gown, Rumi Partied With Alexa at Coachella

See Coco Rocha look really pretty in fashion forward GIFs. (Refinery 29)

Breaking: Jessica Simpson wants to show off her neck in her wedding dress. “I like my collar bone. I have a long neck, so I like to show off my dcolletage. (People)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET
RT @LaurenConrad Get ready for me to be the guest editor of @allure_magazines Facebook page starting later today! http://on.fb.me/ftNo58 Fun!

RT @NYMag 21 Years: the average number of years residents remain in Long Island 21 years too long. JK sorry, LIers.

122888 1303150086 Jessica Simpsons Gown, Rumi Partied With Alexa at Coachella

RT @rzrachelzoe I’m beyond excited to see the 1st print campaign for my collection! Dream come true!! xoRZ http://post.ly/1uoxf Very chic!

RT @ProjectRunway Application deadline for #projectrunway S9 has been extended to APRIL 20!… Get moving designer bunnies!

