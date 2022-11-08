Jessica Simpson Just Responded to Being Called ‘Not Well’ After a Viral Video of Her Apparently ‘Slurring Her Words’—She’s ‘Hurt’

Being very strong. Jessica Simpson’s weight loss concerned many people on social media. However, the “Irresistible” singer assured her fans that she was okay and shared some needed advice with her haters.

On an Instagram post where she’s singing her song “Party of One,” she captioned the post with a long message about self-care. “I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal. As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples’ comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging ‘you will never be good enough,'” she wrote. “The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it. I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people.”

The Instagram post comes days after she posted a Pottery Barn ad on her Instagram and on her TikTok. Many people expressed their concern for the Employee of the Month star in the comment sections of the social media posts. “I hope she is ok she’s slurring her words and she looks like something is off,” one TikToker commented. “She’s not well,” another person commented. The sentiments were the same over on Instagram, when one Instagram user commented, “Please tell me I’m not the only one that hears her voice being totally slow…is she ok?!?!” Comments of the same kind of message were flooding the section, one person wrote, “It’s so odd that we’re all having the same reaction to this video. She doesn’t look well.”

In her subsequent Instagram post, she responded to the haters, though she didn’t specify that the hate came from the Pottery Barn ad comments. “After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general. We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better,” she continued. “Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you. I woke up at the same time anxious and insecure but also also angry and defensive — like some of you. I know what works for me and that is to let go and simply sing while lookin directly inside the mirror, straight in my eyes to really see and understand myself. I can connect with my heartbeat. I am stable and strong. I am home. [sic]”

She closed off the post with some inspirational advice for everyone. “A little advice…live inside your dreams and move through them. Don’t give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU. It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far,” she wrote. “Nothin’ and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close but it is mine to own. Yours should be too.”

Jessica has been open about her alcohol and drug abuse in the past and in her memoir Open Book. She revealed that she was sexually abused as a child and used alcohol and stimulants to cope with the trauma. However, it ended up hurting her in the long run. “I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills,” she wrote. In an interview with NPR, she also revealed how it affected her daily life. “I think that it really, like, in that moment of going to school and pouring a drink and having to have a drink to even get through a school function, that I was so insecure in that type of setting. It was a really shameful moment for me. And I really thought that those things were actually making me better when really they were destroying me, and they were taking me out of my life and not putting me in the moment.” According to Medical News Today, alcohol use disorder (AUG) can lead to a wide range of long-term and sometimes permanent health problems, even after the person has undergone recovery. These can include memory loss, confusion or disordered thinking and other forms of brain damage.

On her fourth year anniversary of sobriety, the Price of Beauty star shared her journey on Instagram. “I can’t believe it has been 4yrs! It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha. There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage, she wrote. “The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing alcohol or substance abuse, help is available. Call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for confidential support.