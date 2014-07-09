First Look! Jessica Simpson’s Wedding Dress and Handsome Groom

Photo: People

The first glimpse of Jessica Simpson‘s wedding dress is here and, we have to say, it’s gorgeous. The singer, mother, and mogul is featured on the cover of People wearing a champagne-hued, heavily beaded gown designed by Carolina Herrera. Her new husband, Eric Johnson, is also pictured on the cover—giving her a big smack-a-roo.

The duo tied the knot on July 5 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California in front of a whopping 275 guests. When it came to the wedding party, People reports that it was definitely a family affair: Jessica’s sister, Ashlee, and mother, Tina, were her maids of honor, Ashlee’s fiancé, Evan Ross, was a groomsman, and her father, Joe, officiated the couple’s nondenominational wedding ceremony. Her 2-year-old daughter, Maxwell, was the flower girl, and 1-year-old son, Ace, was the ring bearer (how cute!). “Before I walked out, I kept hearing all the applause,” the bride tells the magazine, “so my kids got standing ovations!”

The couple sounds happier than ever. “We are overwhelmed with complete happiness and love having made our eternal commitment,” they told People in a statement. “To say ‘I do’ in front of family, friends and, most importantly, our children has been the happiest moment of our lives.”

Best of luck to the newlyweds!