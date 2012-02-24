Jessica Simpson Turns Her Pregnancy Into A Business Endeavor

It seems like just yesterday when we saw Jessica Simpson rocking some short shorts in that mesmerizing Pizza Hut commercial that definitely left some of us with an appetite for something.

Well, this little lady is all grown up with numerous albums, relationships and even clothing lines under her belt. Now she’s not only preggers but playing the role of teacher (a little practice for future mommy advice perhaps?) on the NBC showFashion Star debuting on March 13. It seems that being surrounded by all this fresh talent got Jessica’s wheels turning — she’s taking the natural next step and expanding her already successful clothing and shoe line to a maternity line (woohoo).

With all the pregnant celebs these days, we’re sure this will be a hit. In a recent interview Jessica explained “I’m not buying any maternity clothes. I’m wearing all clothes that come in bigger sizes. I really want to make a maternity line that’s comfortable, but really stylish for people, because I believe that we all deserve to feel good and look good.”

We’re wondering if we can wear some of the maternity clothes even if we don’t have a bun in the oven…