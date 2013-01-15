Jessica Simpson to Star in NBC Sitcom Based on Her Life

When we first heard Jessica Simpson‘s debut single “I Wanna Love You Forever” and watched her misunderstand the concept of canned tuna on her reality show “Newlyweds” (with former hubby Nick Lachey), we never imagined she’d be such a powerful force in the entertainment and fashion industries—and her influence only continues to grow. Next up for the starlet? An NBC sitcom based on her life.

It was just announced that Simpson has teamed up with Electus, the production company responsible for the NBC fashion competition show “Fashion Star” (on which Jess is a judge) to work on a pilot for the network.

“We are thrilled to team up with the multitalented Jessica Simpson to bring this new sitcom to life on NBC as she is truly a modern-day Lucy with incredible comedic chops,” Electus founder and chairman Ben Silverman stated in a release. “From running a fashion empire to wrangling her public image as a new mom, we see Jessica’s character approach a variety of ‘everyday’ circumstances that will get audiences laughing out loud.”

While we can kind of see how a standard (read: multi-camera and a laugh track) sitcom about Jess’ life might be enticing to producers, comparing her to iconic—and groundbreaking—comedian and actress Lucille Ball seems a little misinformed. Suzanne Somers might a more accurate comparison, we think.

Regardless, Simpson clearly agrees that her life is worthy of a scripted sitcom, stating, “I often find myself thinking that no one could ever make up the things that actually happen in my life—so between the real-life elements and a great team of writers, I think we’ll have people laughing!” Simpson’s previous acting credits include poorly-received flicks like “Employee of the Month” and “The Dukes of Hazzard,” as well as her recent Weight Watchers commercials.

Are you excited for Simpson’s show, or should she stick to designing shoes and having kids? (She has another one on the way with fiance Eric Johnson, as we’re sure you’ve heard).

Photo via Weight Watchers