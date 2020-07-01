Jessica Simpson’s Son Ace Is an Identical Mini-Me to Her Husband Eric Johnson

Double take! Jessica Simpson’s son Ace is a look-alike of Eric Johnson. The “A Public Affair” singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday, June 30, to share a photo of her son for his 7th birthday. The picture showed the shoe designer hugging her boy as he’s surrounded by birthday decorations, including balloons and a baseball-themed birthday cake.

In the caption, Simpson wrote about how proud she is of Ace, whose birthday is only a couple weeks away from hers on July 10. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ACE!!! I cannot believe my boy is 7! This kiddo is amazing at everything!” she wrote. “He is beautiful, kind, compassionate, obedient to his own heart, soulful, competitive, a gentle force of nature, observant, even tempered, complimentary, hugs when he sees conflict in the room, nurturing, athletic, intelligent, hopeful, daddy’s best friend, mommy’s snuggle monster, home run king, knows everyone’s next move, passionate, hilarious, a collector of baseball cards and crystals, one of a kind and good…he is just SO good.”

She continued, “He is a sunburst of light with the magic of a full moon. Ace buddy, my Cancerian soulmate, I have never known anyone more capable of making this world a better place. I love you more than you love Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Jackie Robinson, Bo Jackson, Frank Thomas, Wade Boggs, Nolan Ryan, Stan The Man Musial and Dad! 🥰”

After Simpson’s post, many of her followers took to her comments section to write about how much Ace looks like his dad, a former NFL player. And looking at Simpson’s picture, it’s not hard to see the resemblance, especially in Ace’s strong chin and facial features, which he shares with his father.

Of course, there were other followers in Simpson’s comment section who also thought that the boy looked like his famous mama. “Wow he looks like you!” one follower wrote. Another added, “He looks like Mom ♥️.” One more wrote, “Looks like u with a boy haircut haha.”

Simpson and Johnson—who married in 2014—share three kids: daughters Maxwell, 8, and Birdie, 1, and son Ace, 7. A year after Ace was born in 2013, Simpson opened up to Parents about how her second child was different than her first. “Just the way I was with Maxwell, I’m excited to see Ace grow into his own person and watch his personality develop more each day. We see different parts of our family in each of them,” she said at the time. “I’m lucky to have found the best man [fiancee Eric Johnson] to start my family with. We are so blessed.”

The singer also opened up about what it was like to be a parent to such young children. “I felt like I was in eternal new-mom mode! Because I had just had Max, so much was familiar to me and that really helped me through my second pregnancy. Eric and I are calm and supportive,” she said. ” We take parenthood one day at a time, but sometimes we have to reassure each other and say “we’ve got this.” I can’t lie, I’m happy to be done with pregnancy right now!