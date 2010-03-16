Jessica Simpson Says “Price of Beauty” Made Her Stronger

Image: INFphoto.com

Jessica Simpson’s new VH1 show The Price of Beauty debuted Monday night with Simpson and three of her friends exploring countries less developed than the U.S. to find out how people around the world approach beauty. Simpson said the experience has made the things she considered important in the past less of a priority.

On trips throughout Africa and Asia, Simpson (who insists she’s not dating Jeremy Renner) experienced different cultures’ views on what’s beautiful. She said, “I definitely faced a lot of fears in every country that we went to, but that’s what it was about. It was about going out there and seeing how far I can push myself and seeing what I can discover. Like, ‘Who am I?'”

The pop star says being on the show has changed her worldview: “I view the world very differently. Everything’s not as big of a deal as people make it out to be, and that’s a really great place to be in. I know there’s nothing that anybody can say about me that will take me to a very low place, because I am stronger.”

How so? Simpson says that almost everywhere she went, the pressure on women to be perfect is too much: “The extremes [people] go to to feel beautiful, I think our society puts way, way too much pressure on a woman to feel beautiful. But the extremes that we saw in all these different countries were amazing. It was, like, outrageous.”

For example, Simpson says, “We went to Uganda. We were in fattening huts [where] the fatter you are, the more beautiful you are in this certain village we were in. And so the men want their women to look like cows, because the cows are their prize possession. So the bride-to-be has to gain 90 pounds before she gets married. It does push its limits to what’s healthy, what’s not healthy. I’ve done all kinds of stuff on this trip.”

Wonder if Kate Gosselin would agree that women are too scrutinized for their looks: her extensions are back in. Yes, seriously.

Contributed by Kristine Gasbarre for LimeLife

More Celebrity News:

American Idol’s Crystal Bowersox Was Bullied As A Child

How to Never Look Fat Again Without Dieting

Masters Gold Tournament 2010: Tiger Woods Will Play

More News We Love:

Fashion Week Fall 2010: Paris Recap

Freelance Whales’ Morning Commute Playlist

Terry Richardson Accused of Exploiting Young Girls