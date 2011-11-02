Jessica Simpson Says Being Curvy Was Good For “Branding”

Jessica Simpson has not had the easiest experience with the media. After years of tabloids taunting her about her weight and being perpetually unlucky love life, she’s finally put it all behind her and is stronger than ever. With a devoted fianc and a recently confirmed bun in the oven, Jessica is a far cry from the nave girl everyone came to know on MTV’s Newlyweds. In fact, she’s proven herself to be one of the most savvy celebrities to take on the fashion industry.

Her outrageously successful eponymous clothing, shoes, and accessories line has made her a very, very wealthy woman, so clearly the mean mags weighing in on her weight didn’t do too much damage. She actually says that ignoring the criticism and embracing her figure helped build her business.

“All kinds of women started coming up to me and saying what an example I was setting by not constantly dieting,” she told Lucky Magazine. “I got so much scrutiny for putting on extra pounds, but I think that the decision not to make myself anorexic was actually great for branding. Because when you’re really, really skinny, not everybody can relate to you.”

Now this is an attitude I love. She is a rare example of someone who didn’t let the public eye get her down, and instead allowed her to connect more with millions of fans. While she has a strong creative team behind her, she’s not just throwing her name on anything. She’s incredibly involved in the design process, and has a knack for knowing what will work.

“I love that you can dream about a paisley, and then two months later, someone’s wearing it,” she states.