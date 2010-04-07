StyleCaster
Jessica Simpson Sans Makeup on the Cover of Marie Claire, Brittney Griner the Next Beauty Icon?

Bee Shyuan
by

Jessica Simpson on the cover of Marie Claire.

Jessica Simpson bares all. Well, at least the designer-actress-singer braves the camera sans make-up for the May 2010 cover of Marie Claire. [Marie Claire]

Would you rather Glo than Shine? That’s what Elle’s publisher is betting on. The magazine’s parent company Hachette Fillipachi has teamed with MSN on Glo, a new women’s site that’s supposed to read like a glossy. [BlackBook]

Rosie Huntingon-Whiteley is the new face of Monsoon lingerie, proving once again the Brit beauty knows how to model them skiivies. [Daily Mail UK]

Baylor basketball star Brittney Griner may be known for her moves on the court, but could a runway strut be next? Love’s Katie Grand says that Griner would be “fantastic to work with.” [NYT]

