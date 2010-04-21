Jessica Simpson Rocks a Stella McCartney Runway Dress

L to R: Jessica Simpson at the Ritz Carlton, New York. Stella McCartney SS10 Runway. Photo: bauergriffin.com

Jessica Simpson has been delving into varying perceptions of beauty on her Vh1 show, The Price of Beauty, and the pop star seems to have learned something along the way. For all the props we give designers and their runway collections, sometimes the looks just don’t translate to the real world.

Not so on J.Simp, who looked stunning today in NYC in a printed earth-tone mini wrap dress from Stella McCartney’s SS10 runway collection. Paired with a gray moto jacket, tan heels and bright white tote bag, the designer-pop star-reality TV girl gives model Anna Selezneva a run for her money.

What do you think of Jessica’s straight-from-the-runway look? Let us know in the comments!