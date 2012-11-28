Jessica Simpson May Be Pregnant Again: Breaking Down the Rumor

Although it’s been a mere seven months since Jessica Simpson gave birth to daughter Maxwell Drew, it’s being reported that she and fiance Eric Johnson have another baby on the way. Today, Us Weekly broke the story, with a source stating, “It definitely wasn’t planned. But yes, Jessica is pregnant again.” While Us generally has a history of breaking semi-reputable celebrity stories (Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders, anyone?), we still have to take this one with a grain of salt. Below, we break down a few reasons why this does—and doesn’t—make sense.

Why This Could Make Sense:

She’s always wanted to be a young mom. “I thought I had it figured out; I’m going to be this great pop star, be married, have babies, but things can be taken from you,” she told Us back when she was turning 30. After her failed marriage to Nick Lachey and public breakup with Tony Romo, it’s no surprise that she’s in a rush to start a big family with Johnson. Also, this fits right in with her wholesome Texas image. She wants to beat sister Ashlee. While her and younger sister Ashlee, 28, are very close, every sibling is a little bit competitive. Ashlee has a four-year-old son, Bronx Mowgli Wentz, with ex-hubby Pete Wentz, and as the older sister, we wouldn’t be surprised if Jessica wants to have the bigger family first.

Why This Doesn’t Make Sense:

It interferes with her crazy-lucrative Weight Watchers deal. Simpson famously inked a multi-million dollar deal with Weight Watchers to drop the baby weight in the view of the public eye, and she’s been doing a fantastic job. Getting pregnant again could seriously interfere with the deal (or, on the contrary, perhaps losing the baby weight after two kids would look even more impressive). It may not be safe. While many couples do like to have their children close together, getting pregnant within six months of giving birth reportedly could increases birth defects and premature labor, not to mention up autism risks, some say.

What do you think? Is baby number two on the way for Jessica?