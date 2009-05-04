Jessica Simpson on Vanity Fair

Jessica Simpson appears on the cover of the June issue of Vanity Fair, even though I am not quite sure why. Beside a coverline that reads, “You call this fat?”, the singer actually does look really elegant in a white v-neck dress that highlights her waist (the above photo is the one that appears on the cover).

Even though she might not have the best personal style, she does clean up nicely when professionals swoop in and take charge. This photoshoot, which includes several pictures of the singer doing her best Marilyn Monroe, must be a result of all the hoopla a while back when Jessica gained like five pounds. I guess she wants to prove she lost the weight/ is still hot.

vanityfair.com