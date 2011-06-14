StyleCaster
Jessica Simpson: Fashion Mentor? A.P.C.’s Fall 2011 Ad

Kerry Pieri
We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE
Aline Weber stars in A.P.C.’s Fall 2011 ad, shot by Venetia Scott. Shorts for fall! (Fashion Copious)

130788 1308075239 Jessica Simpson: Fashion Mentor? A.P.C.s Fall 2011 Ad

Read what the adorable Jonathan Adler eats every day. He says something “kind of harshed my mellow.” I die. (Grub Street)

Um, Jessica Simpson is going to be a mentor on Fashion Star, NBC’s version of Project Runway that they’re saying is not like Project Runway. (Us Magazine)

130785 1308074840 Jessica Simpson: Fashion Mentor? A.P.C.s Fall 2011 Ad

Erdem did an exclusive collection for Net-a-Porter, including a floral denim biker jacket. Cute! (Fashionologie)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

130787 1308075234 Jessica Simpson: Fashion Mentor? A.P.C.s Fall 2011 Ad

RT @KyleEditor I wish this was my house 🙂 I need a mansion twitpic.com/5bjvvc Me too.

RT @jimshi809 Oscar de la Renta named a Mexico City tourism ambassador! “It is a tranquil & safe city, and with mariachi music, u even 4get u r tired.” Rando yet nice!

RT @fuggirls Someone suspects we’re paid to pimp Diet Coke. Honestly: no. We’d tell you if we were paid to hawk something. We’re just being ourselves. -H Love it. We do the same for Ryan Gossling here at SC.

RT @sea_of_shoes Wow thank you so much @RobertsEmma! I’m flabbergasted to know you read my blog! Bloggers = the new celebrity.

