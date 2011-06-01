Jessica Simpson Makes Skinny Jeans For 7 Year Olds, $1 Bil

Let’s just all be honest here. Jessica Simpson is not a singer, she’s an ex-reality star and a money making machine. Jones Apparel Group along with Camuto Group is letting J.Simp at the kids with the help of her sister Ashlee, who also doesn’t actually produce songs anymore.

Aimed at sizes 7-16, the line features sportswear, jeanswear and activewear including skinny jeans for seven year olds.

Jessica brought Ash in for her punk side she explains to WWD, Creating a tween apparel collection was a natural extension for the brand. Im excited to bring my sister, Ashlee, along as co-creative director of this division, because she brings a savvy rocker edge that defines todays tweens.”

The line will be sold at places like Macy’s and Lord & Taylor and whosales for about $15 for denim. Stuff with Jessica Simpson’s name on is expected to garner $1 Billion in 2012, including fur vests and fake leather motorcycle jackets for children.