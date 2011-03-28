Jessica Simpson Garners 8 WWD Stories, $1 Billion, WTF?

Jessica Simpson is dumb like a fox. The singer cum reality star cum fashion mogul has built an empire of licensees and she’s walking all the way to the bank in those knockoffs. WWD gave her eight articles today, below is a breakdown of all things J.Simp.

1. Vince Camuto is Jessica’s own personal genie:

Vince explains, “I made it clear that I just didnt want to take another shoe license. We wanted to be able to create the total lifestyle of Jessica. So he invested a lot in her: In summer 2005, Camuto purchased the master license for $15 million. At the time, people thought I was crazy. That was a lot of money.”

On Jessica, Camuto says: I thought the demographics were good. Jessica is likeable. Shes approachable. She laughs at herself. What he didn’t day: “that girl can really design shoes.”

2. Jessica Picks Her Favorites!

There’s cowboy boots, luggage, a cape and flared jeans involved.

3. We see images of Jessica out on the town compared to her designs: She’s her own inspiration!



4. Jessica’s fashion empire is forecasted to hit $1 billion in retail sales next year.

Also, “22 licensing agreements have been signed to produce Jessica Simpson merchandise, with home, fine jewelry, cosmetics and mens wear on the radar,” the trade explains. Jessica says, The bigger it gets, the more stressful it gets, i.e. in the words of Biggie Smalls, mo’ money, mo’ problems.

Jessica gives a lot of credit to Vince Camuto saying, I didnt really know I was going to be able to take on the fashion world, but when I was given the opportunity to start a line of shoes, I jumped right on board. Vince Camuto is definitely a role model to me when it comes to making shoes. He just believed in me fromNewlyweds.”

In personal news, she’s not in a rush to get married, and she may or may not take part in the X Factor.

5. Jessica will continue to get richer, with the help of Jones Apparel Group.

But, it’s not all about her name, Jack Gross, chief executive officer of the Jones Jeanswear Group within The Jones Group, told WWD, “The fact that she was a star was not the thing that most intrigued me. The fact that she had a brand and it was already successful was what was interesting. The fact she was a star was an added value versus in other situations where the star is the main focus and the product is secondary. This product speaks for itself. You dont have to be a Jessica Simpson fan to appreciate it.”

What he didn’t say: “We hardly need Jessica to even make it!”

6. Retailers LOVE Jessica Simpson!

Why? Because she makes them money. Nordstrom, Lord & Taylor, Belk’s and more say her praise, because of all that aforementioned money. Plus, she IS the brand.

7. Jessica Simpson knows how to brand herself.

WWD admits it’s kinda weird that Simpson is so successful saying, “While she has had a few hit singles, the albums shes produced since appearing on her breakout MTV reality show Newlyweds, which ran from 2003 to 2005, have failed to climb the charts and the documentary-style program she appeared on for VH1 last year, in which she traveled the globe to uncover unorthodox beauty rituals, got poor ratings.” So what gives? She reset the bar for reality TV, Joanna Coles of Marie Claire says, The Kardashians and Snooki came after. Ah, so she’s the precursor to the Kardashians? Scary.

8. Jessica Simspson GETS Social Media.

Girl loves to Tweet, saying, Its authentic to my emotions. I dont want to bombard people. Theres a reason why theres a 140-character limit. And people love her for it. Man, people love Jessica Simpson.

Final Thoughts: The Jessica Simpson Plan for The Secret to Success: Get a reality show, make America think you’re kind of dumb but sweet, make friends with Vince Camuto, skip design school, make tons of money.

Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix, WireImage