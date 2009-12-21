Jessica Simpson Clothing Line Adds Swimsuits (And the 10 Best Suits for Your Winter Getaway)

It seems that Jessica Simpson has been hitting a pretty even plateau ever since her peak on Newlyweds with hubby-at-the-time Nick Lachey. We haven’t been hearing much about her over the past few years, or at least about her career–the majority of the press she’s mustered up has either had to do with her relationship to NFL star Tony Romo or the shock over her sudden weight gain earlier this year.

Apparently the singer hasn’t been doing much singing at all, but she has been doing something. She recently added swimwear onto the resume for her Jessica Simpson lifestyle brand. The line was designed in a collaboration with higher-end designer Red Carter and features bikinis in patterns ranging from leopard print to something that looks like the picnic table cloth in our backyard. Look out for the line to hit select Macy’s department stores nationwide on December 30.

View more products from Jessica Simpson’s brand here.

We’ll have to wait ’til the December 30 launch to decide how we feel about Simpson’s latest design venture, but for now, we’ve selected the 10 top suits we’d be buying if we were jetting off to the Caribbean in the coming months. Damn you, recession. Perhaps you’re a little luckier than us this year…

1. VPL Deltoid Bikini Bottom and Top, $85 for bottom, $95 for top, at lagarconne.com.



2. Issa Crystal-Embellished Halter Swimsuit, $625, at netaporter.com.

3. Lisa Marie Fernandez “Jasmine” Suit, $350, at kirnazabete.com.

4. Lisa Marie Fernandez Lauren Bustier Zip Bikini, $345, at netaporter.com.



5. Stella McCartney Floral Ruffle Bikini, $345, at kirnazabete.com.



6. Tara Matthews bead-embellished bikini set, $350, at netaporter.com.



7. Rosa Cha Cut Out Halter Swimsuit, $315, at netaporter.com.



8. Emilio Pucci printed triangle bikini, $330, at netaporter.com.



9. Issa Color-Block Swimsuit, $250, at netaporter.com.



10. Issa Crystal-Embellished Printed Bikini, $385, at netaporter.com.

