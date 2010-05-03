Jessica Simpson Brightens Up White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Carolina Herrera

Jessica Simpson at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Photo: INFevents.com

Since it seems Renee Zellweger has dropped Carolina Herrera, perhaps Jessica Simpson is angling to take over as the unofficial face of the brand. The singer/reality star/retail mogul opted to take hot chick literally, in this bright yellow ladylike Herrera.

Paired with tan YSL pumps, and a flippy hair do fit for former first lady Jackie O., the Price of Beauty star was perfectly appropriate for the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Friday night. But what of the bright yellow? Does it say Easter Peeps or fashion-forward lady? Let us know in the comments!