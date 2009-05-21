Jessica Rotter

Name: Jess Rotter

Age: 29

Occupation: Owner of Rotter and Friends, Kemado/Mexican Summer Records Publicist, Artist

Location: NYC



1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

The best lil secret store I know is Shareen’s Vintage on 17th street, which happens once a month in NYC. My friend Alison Lewis of LEWIS took me there in Los Angeles- the sparkly selection and prices are pretty magical. I got some gorgeous dresses there that I cant WAIT to wear in the summertime.

I also love to shop at APC-its timeless, great fits and strong fabrics-I get my Anna Karina/Godard movie vibes here. Gimme a trench coat, a striped top, cigarette pants, and I’m golden.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Just another dream going by…

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

A Chloe dress would always be nice…

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Rodarte. I received as a birthday present this year a one of a kind abstract alpaca cardigan the girls made and I basically fell on the floor from happiness. Their pieces are progressive fairy tale sophistication. Laura and Kate are amazing people as well-they got the wisdom and the dreams.

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

My dear friend from London, Nick Wakeman is the smartest dresser I know. She has been my style guru for almost ten years and we also worked together on a clothing line called Birdie. Every time I see Nick I have to quiz and copy what’s on her noggin. When you’re hangin’ with Wakeman, you take notes!

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

Dublab, Rad Dudes Blog, Refinery29, Anthology Recordings, Huffington Post, NY Times, Boing Boing

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

I’m a seventies girl at heart-gimme a field of poppies, good jams, and a crazy Ossie Clark dress.

8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Definitely the brilliant NYC-based stylist Kate Young. She’s the holy light to fashion’s darkness.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Maria Schneider’s easy but sexy style as Jeanne in Last Tango in Paris was always rad to me-maybe because we have the same crazy curly locks.

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

-APC Blazer

-Isabel Marant lace shorts

-Aloe loungewear silk camisoles and dresses (I wear these all the time over jeans)

-Hyde SK bags-I buy one every season.

-Desert Boots by Clarks

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

Listen, if shoes make you beam, and you can wear them all year round-Do half on the credit card, half in cash. I call it: the carpe diem card SPLIT.

12. Who is your style soul mate?

My friend Susannah Lipsey of Windy Freda, is my style soul mate for sure. When we walk around the streets of NYC we are always unplanned twin birds. She recently moved to the desert in Marfa, TX but even when we see each other after a long period of time, we will still have on similar garb: a mix of vintage Jill Stuart, stovepipe skinny jeans, and moccasins.



13. It’s your Final Supper– who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

My family, my buds, fountains of red wine, and lots of something with good sauce.

14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

I sure did and even though I was a stylish mess in high school (my hair didn’t fit in the yearbook square), for some random reason I wore a killer Isabel Marant dress to my prom in 1998. Go figure!

15. What theme song best describes your life?

The theme song from “Curb Your Enthusiasm”.

16. What inspires you?

The tree’s breeze, the vintage jams, the hearts, the films, the frocks, the reads, the pictures, the quiet, you, and me.