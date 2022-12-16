Meghan’s Ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney Just Shaded Her & Harry’s Documentary After Not Appearing in It

A real reaction? Jessica Mulroney might have reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary. The stylist made a cryptic Instagram post days before the second volume of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan and it might hint at where her relationship is at with the Duchess of Sussex.

In the trailer of the Netflix documentary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk about the royal family hierarchy and the troubles they faced during their marriage with tabloids, rumors and with their own family members. “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?’” Harry said in a voiceover. “There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.” “It’s a dirty game,” he said. “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution—this feeding frenzy,” as footage shows his mother Princess Diana and Kate Middleton being followed by paparazzi. Meghan then says, “I realized, they’re never going to protect you.” Volume One of the documentary was released on December 8, 2022, while Volume Two of the documentary was released the following week, on December 15, 2022.

The documentary featured friends and family of the Sussexes giving their accounts about the backlash the couple faced from the media while they were still doing their duties as senior royal family members. However, Jessica was noticeably absent from the documentary, so where was she?

How did Jessica Mulroney respond to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s documentary?

How did Jessica Mulroney respond to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary? By Instagram, of course. She posted a quote on Instagram story, “Best thing I ever did was learn how to move without the crowd.” The quote was posted two days before Volume Two was released. In the second episode of Volume One, Meghan was shown FaceTiming In the 2017 clip, the Duchess of Sussex excitedly tells her friend that Harry, 38, is about to propose

For a refresher on Meghan and Jessica’s relationship, let’s look back at two years ago when their relationship became strained. Black lifestyle influencer Sasha Exeter claimed Jessica portrayed some “very problematic behavior and antics” in response to one of Sasha’s posts, where she urged her fellow influencers to use their platforms in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Following the dispute, the Canada native was removed from her recurring slot on Good Morning America and decided to quit social media for months. Sasha then claimed that she had “very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre,” a.k.a. Meghan Markle, to prove her sincerity. However, Jessica privately messaged Sasha with plans to file a libel lawsuit against her. When Jessica went public about that, even more Instagram apologies ensued. Jessica has since been pulled from her CTV shows.

Dubbed as the “Duchess’s best friend” and “unofficial maid-of-honor” during Meghan’s royal wedding, royal sources said that Jessica’s act was “hugely offensive” to the Duchess of Sussex. Another insider told Page Six that their friendship was “definitely” different. “I don’t know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time,” the source said. “Their friendship is definitely not what it was.” While their relationship appeared to be on the mend for a time—in March of 2021, Meghan sent Jessica flowers.

A source told Us Weekly that though the two remain somewhat friends, Meghan decided to “distance herself” from her best friend. “Of course Meghan is supportive of Jessica, as she is with all of her friends, but it’s a bit off-putting when Jessica seemingly uses their friendship for headlines,” the source continued, adding that “Meghan is very aware when people in her life do this … [and she] is being very cautious with her affiliations.”

In August of 2021, Jessica posted about “intense treatment” she faced as a result of her comments on social media towards Sasha. She also posted a cryptic passage posted on her Instagram Stories. “Life changes. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone,” a quote read. “And then, without even realizing it, those pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror.”

Harry and Meghan’s documentary comes after a year after Oprah’s bombshell interview with the Sussexes as they talked about why they left the British royal family in January 2020. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on their Instagram at they decided to take a step back as “working” members of the royal family to move from London to North America.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple wrote in a statement at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

