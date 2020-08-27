Uh, Jessica Mulroney Just Posted a Photo from Meghan Markle’s Wedding After Their Fallout

Seeing Jessica Mulroney post Meghan Markle’s wedding photo after their fallout was surprising for some fans, but according to the stylist, the image sparks nothing but “joy.” Jessica, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 27, to share a photo of one of her sons carrying the Duchess of Sussex’s veil at her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. At the time of writing, the post can only be viewed by those already following Jessica after she made her Instagram account private—but People made the star’s caption public in a recent report.

“I see this and pure joy,” the former CTV host wrote, according to the outlet. Jessica and Meghan’s friendship was solid at the time of her wedding to Prince Harry, so it’s unsurprising that her family played a big role during the ceremony. Both Jessica and her husband Ben Mulroney, a former etalk host, were in attendance along with their three children. Her twin sons—Brian and John, who recently celebrated their 10th birthday—served as page boys at the nuptials, while their sister, Ivy, 7, was a bridesmaid.

But this was years before the former I Do, Redo host’s “textbook white privilege” scandal in June 2020, which left her relationship with the Duchess of Sussex in a bad place. The celebrity stylist reportedly launched threats at lifestyle blogger and influencer, Sasha Exeter, over a racial justice call-to-action. At the time, Sasha urged her white followers and peers on social media to use their platforms to highlight and elevate the Black Lives Matter movement—according to Sasha, Jessica took the public request as a personal dig and proceeded to argue with her over DMs.

When Sasha exposed her incendiary DMs to the public, the Canada native expressed remorse in a comment to her post. “I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre,” she wrote, referencing the Duchess of Sussex. “It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”

Privately, however, Jessica allegedly went on to threaten a libel suit against Sasha after she exposed her. The influencer made these threats public, too, causing Jessica to submit a second attempt at an apology on Instagram. “As some of you may have seen, @sashaexeter and I had a disagreement,” she wrote on a post. “She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better.”

Meghan “could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha,” a source told Us Weekly in June. “That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

So, suffice to say, it’s interesting to see the former Good Morning America contributor posting photos from her wedding. At least it’s still bringing her “joy,” though who knows if the same could be said for Meghan.