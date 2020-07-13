Jessica Mulroney’s Husband Just Responded to Rumors She’s Writing a Tell-All About Meghan Markle

Shut it down. Jessica Mulroney’s husband responded to Meghan Markle tell-all book rumors. The stylist’s husband, Ben Mulroney, took to his Twitter on Sunday, July 12, to deny claims that his wife is writing a tell-all book about her former best friend.

“FALSE,” Ben tweeted with a link to a Daily Mail article about Jessica’s friendship with Meghan.

The Daily Mail article claims that Jessica has been calling the former Duchess of Sussex “non-stop” since their friendship ended over Jessica’s drama with Black lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter. “Jessica has been calling Meghan non-stop and also calling up mutual friends to try and patch up their friendship,” a source told the Daily Mail.

The insider continued, “She’s devastated Meghan has turned her back on her at a time when she needs her most. But their friends have told her not to expect to hear back from Meghan because when she cuts someone off, she’s done for good – just like with her family.”

The source also claims that Jessica is at her “wit’s end” with her friendship with Meghan and is considering writing a tell-all book “because she has nothing to lose.” However, that claim seems to be false, according to the stylist’s husband.

As for Meghan, the Daily Mail’s source also claimed that the Suits alum has distanced herself from a lot of her old Hollywood friends ever since she and her husband, Prince Harry, moved to Los Angeles in the spring. The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move to Los Angeles came after they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in January. The couple first moved to Canada to raise their son, Archie Mountbatten Windsor, who turned 1 year old in May, but have since relocated to Los Angeles for their careers. (In April, Meghan provided a voiceover for the Disney+ documentary Elephant.) The couple is currently living in director Tyler Perry’s former house as they look for their forever home.

“Meghan has cut off most of her old friends in L.A,” the Daily Mail’s source said. “They were so excited to see her when she came back home and were expecting to hear from her.”

The insider continued, “But she hasn’t reached out to anyone. Friends have tried to connect with her through Doria but she doesn’t answer her phone and the old numbers they have for Meghan don’t work anymore. Lots of people are now feeling sad they’ve been cut off by her and are having to accept that they’ll never hear from her again.”

In their #Megxit announcement, Meghan and Harry vowed to still support Queen Elizabeth II as they step down as senior royals. The couple completed the final day as senior members of the British royal family on April 1.

“Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!” the two wrote in their final Instagram post.

They continued,” Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”