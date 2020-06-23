Jessica Mulroney’s Husband Just Quit His Job After Her Fallout With Meghan Markle

The end of the road. Jessica Mulroney’s husband Ben quit his job after her fallout with Meghan Markle and drama with Sasha Exeter. Ben announced on Monday, June 22, that he has decided to step down from his role as the host of the CTV talk show Your Morning to “create space for a new perspective and a new voice.”

Ben’s announcement came after his wife’s drama with Black influencer Sasha Exter, who said that the stylist “took offense” to her call to action amid the Black Lives Matter movement. Sasha also claimed that Jessica used her “textbook white privilege” to send her a “threat in writing.” Since then, the Duchess of Sussex’s ex-best friend has apologized and stated that she needs “to do better” when it comes to “engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society.”

In his exit announcement, Ben acknowledged the backlash that his wife has received. “I love my wife, however, it is not my place to speak for her,” he said. “And today, together, we are both committed to doing the work to understand more about anti-Black racism as well as learn and understand more about our blind spots.” He went on to note that he is “acknowledging” that his privilege has benefited him “greatly” in his career.

“While I have certainly worked hard to build my career, I know that systemic racism and injustice helps people like me and harms those who aren’t like me, often in ways that are invisible to us,” he continued. “This needs to change.” He also explained that the need for “more Black voices, more Indigenous voices, more people of color in the media, as well as every other profession” is the reason why he stepped down from his role.

So far, a replacement for Ben hasn’t been announced. Nanci MacLean, the vice president of Bell Media Studios, said at the time that Ben’s replacement will be decided in a “few weeks.”

Ben’s decision to quit Your Morning also comes after a source told Page Six that Meghan has ended her friendship with Jessica, whom she’s been friends with since her days on Suits. “I don’t know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time,” the insider said at the time. “Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?”