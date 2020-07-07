Jessica Mulroney Feels ‘Ditched’ by Meghan Markle As She Tries to Find Work Again

Now that Jessica Mulroney’s been “ditched” by Meghan Markle after that Sasha Exeter scandal, the former I Do, Redo host is officially struggling to get her career back. And apparently, she wishes she had the Duchess of Sussex back on her side for a little help. Yikes.

In case you haven’t been following the latest details on this wild story, here’s a reminder: Jessica, 40, was effectively canceled after using her “textbook white privilege” to threaten lifestyle blogger and influencer, Sasha Exeter, in early June. At the time, Sasha had issued a call to action to her white industry peers asking them to elevate and publically support the Black Lives Matter movement on their social media profiles. Jessica apparently took the request as a personal slight and got into a messy attack on Sasha (which included threats of slander and a lawsuit) via Instagram DMs. Yep. She did all that instead of, you know, just being supportive.

In the time since, Jessica—who is also known to those who closely follow the Duchess of Sussex’s social circle—was fired from her ongoing contracts with CTV and effectively lost her friendship with Meghan Markle. Even Jessica’s husband, Ben Mulroney, was impacted by this scandal: He quit his job as a commentator on the entertainment news show ETalk. By late June, the couple sought out the help of a crisis PR management team in order to field the controversy, according to Us Weekly. And after laying low for a couple of weeks, Jessica is already trying to get her career back on track.

Naturally, the ex-host is having some trouble in that department. According to a new report by The Sun, Jessica is “devastated” over her falling out with Meghan and wishes she could support her. “Jessica’s team have made it clear that she feels completely ditched by Meghan and fears she is going to cut her out of her life for good,” a source told the outlet. “She’s completely distraught and devastated because Meghan has done nothing to stand up for her publicly. Jessica is terrified she will never work again.”

The source adds, “She is losing so much work from brands who loved her connection to Meghan in the past but now feels she has become toxic.” If that’s really the case, then Meghan’s worries about Jessica’s parasitic friendship might be true—and this next quote by The Sun’s course certainly does help Jessica’s case: “All it would take is for Meghan to go out on a shopping trip with Jessica to show she still has her support,” the source said. “But the clear indication is that there’s not going to be any show of support like that.”

I mean, given Jessica’s “tone-deaf” response to another Black woman, we’re not sure that Meghan owes her that support at all in the first place. Yet The Sun’s source seems to believe Meghan’s response is rooted in looking “woke.” They explained, “It’s a brutal blow after a ten-year friendship. Jessica has been there for Meghan through thick and thin. Meghan has forsaken her most loyal friend just to look woke.” We’re not sure that’s the case—allow Meghan’s response to racism in the past speak for itself.