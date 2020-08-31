Jessica Mulroney Deleted a Photo of Meghan Markle From Her Instagram Amid Their Fallout

The end of an era. Jessica Mulroney deleted Meghan Markle’s wedding photo from her Instagram amid their fallout. Mulroney surprised followers on Thursday, August 27, when she posted a photo of her former best friend from the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

The photo showed Meghan in her wedding dress and veil as she walked down the aisle. Behind her was one of Mulroney’s twin sons, Brian, with a big smile on his face. “When I feel dark and grey, I see this and it all goes away,” Mulroney originally wrote in the caption. She then changed the caption to, “I see this and pure joy,” before deleting the photo from her feed.

Mulroney and Meghan, who met in 2011 when the Duchess of Sussex hired the Canada native as her stylist while working on Suits, were best friends at the time of Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May 2018. Mulroney’s sons, Brian and John, now 10, even served as pageboys for the nuptials, which was held in Windsor, England. Mulroney’s daughter, Ivy, now 7, served as a bridesmaid. Mulroney shares her three kids with her husband, Ben Mulroney, who quit his job as a a cohost of ETalk in June after his wife’s drama with Black influencer Sasha Exeter.

In an Instagram video in June, Exeter accused Mulroney of “textbook white privilege” and claimed that the stylist “took offense” to her call to action amid the Black Lives Matter movement, which led Mulroney to allegedly send her and other influencers a “threat in writing.” Exter also accused Mulroney of “very problematic behavior and antics.”

“During the span of about a week or so, Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history. For her to threaten me—a single mom, a single black mom—during a racial pandemic blows my mind,” Exeter said at the time in her Instagram video. “You cannot be posting that you stand in solidarity while attempting to silence somebody via text.”

Mulroney later apologized in a comment on Exeter’s Instagram post, writing, “As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”

The drama led Good Morning America to fire Mulroney as a style contributor, a role she’s had since 2018. However, one of the biggest changes to Mulroney’s life as a result of her feud with Exeter was the loss of her friendship with Markle. A source told Page Six in June that Mulroney was “on the outs” with Markle after the Duchess of Sussex felt used by their friendship. The insider claimed that Mulroney’s drama with Exeter was the tipping point for the Suits alum to cut off her friendship completely.

“I don’t know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time,” the source said. “Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?”

The insider continued, “The row has really given Meghan the excuse she was waiting for to cut Jess off for good.”