Jessica Lowndes Gives Good Hair

We know we’ve already done our Emmy recap of the best and worst dressed, and that Jessica Lowndes of 90210 didn’t make the list the first time around because, well, she still remains a question mark. But as usual, we feel we need to discuss.

While the dress paired with the strappy lace-up peep-toes is a little too “Little Bo Peep” (no pun intended), it’s still pretty, and she’s making the makeup and hair work, despite bringing us back to our 6th grade years with the half-up, half-down hair style. But we’ll give it to her, she rocks the look much better than we did in our middle school awkward stage.

