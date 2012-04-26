Jessica Hart And Pencey Standard Collaborate For Fall 2012

Australian model Jessica Hart has teamed up with Pencey Standard to bring to the fashion world a new collection of clothes for the upcoming fall season.

Through dark greens, tribal prints, floral and a hint of velvet and lace, the clothes redefine the modern-day businesswoman. Instead of being prim and proper, the collection titled Jessica Hart x Pencey Standard boasts a fun attitude with a mature sense of style. Hart effortlessly models the clothing, proving that girls can have fun while looking their best for the office — which perfectly depicts the versatility each garment offers.

The line will be released in department stores as well as select boutiques with prices ranging from $64 to $275. You can view the pieces above in our slideshow and watch a clip from the photoshoot below.

