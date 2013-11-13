Jessica Hart Dishes On Where To Shop For Housewares In Marrakesh

Salvatore Ferragamo’s premiere of its newly launched short film “Walking Stories” held at the private members’ club Neuehouse drew the likes of Sophie Auster, Vogue’s Grace Coddington, and Olivia Palermo, all eager to watch the Luca Guadagnino directed film starring Lauren Hutton and Kaya Scodelario. We made a beeline at the event right for supermodel Jessica Hart, looking utterly glamorous in a full look from Ferragamo, who told us a pretty surprising personal fact—her favorite hobby is decorating and rearranging her apartment! Clearly, a girl after our own heart.

Because “Walking Stories” is a journey through major cities like Shanghai, Los Angeles, and Florence, we had to ask the model jet-setter where her favorite places are to shop for her home.

“I love to shop everywhere and anywhere,” she told us. “I think it is the places that are little less known, the markets, where you can pick up those little finds that are special. Of course Paris, but I also love Marrakesh.”

As for some of the treasures Hart has brought back from Marrakesh she said, “I have stuff sent back every time that I am there. Plates, rugs, ottomans, ashtrays—I love to put little things around the house.” Sounds like it is definitely worth the plane fare to us.

Jessica Hart’s Top 3 Places To Shop For Housewares In Marrakesh:

1. 33 Rue Majorelle: This design shop is chock full of artisan goods from linens to high design home accessories. Rue Yves Saint Laurent; 33ruemajorelle.com.

2. Akkal: This ceramics showroom is known for its locally made pottery. 322 Sidi Ghanem.

3. Chez Khayati: On the hunt for that perfect Moroccan pouf? You’ll find it here. 5 Rue el Ksour.

Head over to ferragamo.com to watch Salvatore Ferragamo’s Walking Stories.

MORE:

A Night Out With the Sister Duo Behind Anndra Neen

Stuff We Love: Custom Create Your Salvatore Ferragamo Dream Shoes