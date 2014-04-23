Jessica Chastain Will Star as Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic

If you thought blonde bombshell and super-talented actress Michelle Williams had already cornered the market on playing the iconic Marilyn Monroe—after all, she did get an Oscar nod for her portrayal–think again! “Zero Dark Thirty” star Jessica Chastain has been confirmed to play the icon in the forthcoming biopic “Blonde.”

According to pop culture site The Wrap, Chastain is in final talks with director Andrew Dominik to portray Marilyn in his film version of the 2001 biographical novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. The film, for which Dominik wrote the script, is still very much in its early developments, and set for release in 2015.

This should be very interesting; while Chastain doesn’t immediately strike us as a Marilyn-type, we must concede that her role in “The Help” was rather buxom and vivacious, and she pulled it off extremely well.