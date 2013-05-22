Jessica Chastain Wears Elizabeth Taylor’s Sapphire Necklace To ‘Cleopatra’ Screening In Cannes

Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain attended a special 50th anniversary screening of Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic film “Cleopatra” at the Cannes Film Festival last night, and she undoubtedly chose the most apppropriate accessory for the occasion: one of Taylor’s amazing pieces of fine jewelry.

The Oscar-nomiated actress complemented her cream-colored Versace gown with a diamond-and-sapphire Bulgari necklace from Taylor’s personal collection. The bauble is a statement necklace to say the least—the center stone, a stunning sapphire from Burma, weighs a remarkable 52.72 carats. At a 2011 Christie’s auction of Taylor’s jewels, the necklace was expected to fetch between $600,000 and $800,000—but instead was sold for nearly $6 million.

“I didn’t want to know how much it was worth,” Chastain told People magazine. “It was so thrilling to wear it, but I was overwhelmed too. It was a little scary. I was the first person to wear it since Elizabeth. I felt as if I was able to spend the day with her today by wearing the necklace.”

