‘Downton Abbey’ Actress Jessica Brown Findlay Gets Victorian in Dominic Jones’ F/W 2012 Lookbook

For awhile now, Dominic Jones has been known to include celeb pals in his most recent lookbooks, and this time around, is no different. Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine sparkled in the jewelry designer’s spring/summer 2012 fashion film a few months back, and for Jones’ fall/winter 2012 look book he has enlisted the help of Downton Abbey‘s own Jessica Brown Findlay.

Lady Sybil (though it may be unfair to call her this as Brown Findlay is quickly accruing roles outside of the Crawley family) takes a step back in time when she models the latest Dominic Jones collection alongside Mary Charteris, niece of Daphne Guinness and who is an actual, real-life member of the British upper class.

With these two English Roses at its center, the look book has a distinctly aristocratic feel. The jewelry, however, is meant to evoke exotic architecture, faraway in both time and place. Think a British imperialist bringing back treasures from his travels, gifting them to his forlorn daughters, who in the meantime had been sequestered in their estate awaiting his return…or something like that.

