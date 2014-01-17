Weird: Jessica Biel is Launching A Very High-End Children’s Restaurant

File under: Things we didn’t know we needed. Apparently Jessica Biel is launching a brand new restaurant in Santa Monica, California, that’s being billed as a “Soho House for kids.” It’ll be called Au Fudge (get it?), and will cater to rich people and their tykes.

According to a source, the spot will be “a place where A-listers would feel comfortable bringing their kids to dine and take part in cooking activities.” Biel is, herself, an amateur baker, though apparently she’s had mixed results. One attempt at cinnamon buns reportedly went awry when she mistook salt for sugar. We’re sure Justin Timberlake really enjoyed those.

Soho House, if you’re unfamiliar, is a chain of exclusive private-member clubs in London, New York, and Los Angeles, and several other locations around the world. (They’re exclusive enough that on her last jaunt to New York, Rihanna actually stayed at the New York location for several weeks).

Biel already launched an eco-friendly handbag with her brother, and her interest in a children-oriented restaurant has us wondering if perhaps she and JT are thinking about possibly starting a family.