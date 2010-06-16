Jessica Biel Plays French Ingénue In An Erin Fetherston Jumpsuit

Jessica Biel in Paris. Photos courtesy of Erin Fetherston

There must be something about Paris that brings out the chic in every woman. Jessica Biel, better known for dresses that highlight that chiseled derriere, tapped into her coquette side in an Erin Fetherston SS10 navy jumpsuit for the A-Team photo call in Paris yesterday. Posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, JT’s lady was quite the French ingnue from the sexy sheer panels, a plunging neckline, and sweet black ruffle and bow detail.

Smartly, Biel let the statement look speak for itself and kept her accessories sparse and her shoes classic with patent leather black pumps. We love her loose wavy locks and although she could have brightened up her beauty look against the dark ensemble, we think her nude hues work too.



Love Jessica’s Paris-worthy look so much you want it for yourself? The Bianca Jumpsuit retails for $1,095 and is in stores now. Or check out a similar dress version by the designer here.

