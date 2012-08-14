Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale: Dueling Looks on “Total Recall” Red Carpet

The most exciting part about big summer movies is big summer movie red carpets. While the critical reception for Total Recall has been somewhat lukewarm, the fashion police have been working overtime thanks to the two high-wattage stars of the film: Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale.

As these two brunette beauties gallivant across the globe promoting the sci-fi flick, they’ve been sporting some seriously impressive fare when it comes to fashion. With these ladies wearing everything from straight-off-the-runway Dior couture to stunning watercolor print ensembles, it’s only natural that we ask: Which actress’ style game is better?

Here, we’ve included a rundown of all of their premiere looks. While we don’t want to sway you too much with our opinion, we feel that Kate Beckinsale is the winner here. She looked more comfortable on the carpet, and everything just seemed to fit better. However, Jessica deserves a ton of points for her red carpet risks. Gone are the days when she could be dismissed as frumpy — she is certainly one to keep watching.

