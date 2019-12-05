Jessica Biel Has Strong Feelings About Justin Timberlake’s Cheating Scandal

Standing by her man. Jessica Biel trusts Justin Timberlake amid his cheating scandal with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. A source told People on Thursday, Dec. 5, that the Sinner star, 37, believes her husband, 38, when he said that he wasn’t unfaithful to her. “He’s charming and outgoing,” People’s insider said. “And obviously he drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her. She will stand by him.”

ICYMI, the former NSYNC member was involved in cheating rumors in late November after photographs leaked of him and Wainwright holding hands in New Orleans. In December, a week after the media storm, Timberlake took to his Instagram to apologize to Biel and the couple’s 4-year-old son Silas for the “embarrassing situation.” “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

This isn’t the first time that Biel and Timberlake have withstood a cheating scandal. In September 2010—a year before the couple’s brief breakup and two years before their wedding—Us Weekly reported that the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer had cheated on his then-girlfriend with actress Olivia Munn. “[He] has been telling people it’s over with Jessica, even though the reality is he’s just doing it behind her back,” Us Weekly’s source said at the time.

As for how Biel and Timberlake will move on from the controversy, a second source told People recently that the couple are remaining a united force. “[They will] work through this. It was good that he apologized publicly but obviously the real work he is doing is in private and hopefully this was just a bad drunken night of this type of behavior.”

They’ve been through a scandal once before, and we’re sure they’ll come out of this one stronger than ever.