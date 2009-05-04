Jessica Biel, Jessica Alba, and Jennifer Connelly Raise Awareness for Women’s Cancer

Before hitting the Gramercy for a little Spring Fling Saturday night, Jessica Alba joined Revlon’s new brand ambassador Jessica Biel and Jennifer Connelly to host the 12th Annual EIF Revlon/Run Walk for Women. The event, which started at 8 am in Times Square and ended in Central Park, raises awareness and funds for women’s cancer research. This weekend LA will have its west coast counterpart of the Revlon Run/Walk for Women on Saturday (just in time for Mother’s Day) hosted by Christina Applegate and Miley Cyrus. If you’re in the West Coast there’s still time to sign up and run for a good cause!