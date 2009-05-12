Jessica Biel is Virtuous

Could Jessica Biel get any hotter? The actress hit the red carpet last night, in a polka dotted 3.1 Phillip Lim one-shoulder dress, to screen her new film Easy Virtue.

All that exercising has been paying off – she glowed in the Grecian style dress and well, the man on her arm didn’t hurt either. Justin and Jessica have been flaunting their love lately during their New York stay with jogs and even stopping by Saturday Night Live together. Justin, who frequently does surprise guest runs on SNL, was as always the hilarious host of SNL this weekend. Check out the video to see Justin admit that he and Britney Spears may have possibly slept together and dream of his rock star future.