Jessica Biel is in the Plaid Mafia

Note: This headline will only make sense if you’re obsessed with The City (as all of us are at StyleCaster), so if you don’t watch, start catching up! Season 2 is creeping upon us and we’ll be having our Olivia-walking-all-over-Whitney fix before we know it!

After looking smoking Monday night in a Phillip Lim dress at the <a href=" http://www.stylecaster.com/news/2548/jessica-biel-is-virtuous/AmM=” target=”_blank”>Easy Virtue premiere Monday night, Jessica Biel took a walk around Tribeca yesterday. In a more dressed down outfit, the actress paired a plaid shirt and a leather jacket with leggings and flat boots. Everytime I see her, whether in eveningwear or leggings, I am amazed at how fit she looks. Now, who wants to stalk her in Tribeca with me? Just kidding…(sort of)