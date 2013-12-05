See Jessica Biel’s Latest Giambattista Valli Look from Every Angle: Hit or Miss?

One of the biggest hit-or-miss gals when it comes to red carpet style is Jessica Biel, who we find ourselves in a big-time love-hate relationship with in general. For her latest public outing, Biel opted for one of her favorite designers, Giambattista Valli, this time wearing a (slightly seasonally inappropriate, we might add) two-piece ensemble from his Resort 2014 collection.

As it appeared on the runway, the full perforated lace skirt was paired with a sheer button-down blouse–but Biel wore it with a cutoff sweater tank. She then topped it with a black moto jacket by AllSaints, and capped off the look with a pair of abstract camo-print pumps by Bionda Castana.

Check out Biel’s look from every angle in the gallery above, then sound off below. Is her look a hit or a miss?