Post-Engagement Chic: Jessica Biel Ups Her Style Game

While no one can deny that Jessica Biel is beautiful and has an enviable physique, many have criticized both her personality and red carpet style over the years. A simple Google search reveals countless articles about Biel that proclaim her boring and frumpy, and question why Justin Timberlake chose her over the legions of other gorgeous ladies in Hollywood and beyond.

Well, ever since Timberlake popped the question on a swanky ski vacation this past September, Biel seems to be on a quest to hush her haters and show the world she can dress. To be fair, she recently stated that when it comes to fashion, her man has the taste in their relationship, but whatever they’re doing is working. Biel has looked stunning at the events she has attended since their engagement, and seems to be more confident than ever.

Click through the gallery above for a look at what a positive difference putting a ring on it has made!