Jessica Biel Has Her Björk Swan Dress Moment In Marchesa

For her big debut at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend, Jessica Biel donned a beautiful, crystal-embroidered Marchesa dress, which she paired with a glittering serpent necklace, beaded clutch, and nude pumps. But from the moment she stepped on the carpet, her feather-fringed look reminded us of another bird-like red carpet moment from years past.

When Björk showed up to the 2001 Academy Awards, she immediately secured her place in red carpet history by wearing a white, feathered dress shaped like a swan, complete with long neck and face that draped around her neck. The dress was a creation of Macedonian designer Marjan Pejoski, and the Icelandic singer even went so far as to mimic laying eggs on her way into the ceremony.

While Biel’s appearance in Cannes was decidedly egg-free, we still think her look might have been a subtle nod to Björk’s ingenious style move from more than 12 years ago. What do you think of Biel’s look? Tell us in the comments!

